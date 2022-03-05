IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

