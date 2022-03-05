IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 848,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 427,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $84.09 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.