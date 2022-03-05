IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.28 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

