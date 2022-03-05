IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

