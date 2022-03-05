IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,894 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.57% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 457,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 158,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 132,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 270,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 81,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $47.83 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.