IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $60.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51.

