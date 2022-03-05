IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

