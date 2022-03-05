IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.07 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.