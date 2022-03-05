IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,433 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

