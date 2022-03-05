IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 51.0% in February

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.3 days.

Shares of IGG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. IGG has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.74.

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

