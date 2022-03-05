Ignition Price Tops $0.0504 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 184.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $76,329.31 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,528,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,285 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

