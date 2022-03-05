Ignition Price Tops $0.11 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 124.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ignition has a market cap of $170,593.35 and approximately $51.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,367.92 or 0.99672880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,528,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,485 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

