Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $539.07 or 0.01364337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $346.57 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.73 or 0.06741630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.97 or 0.99805803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

