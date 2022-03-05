iMe Lab Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $801,709.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

