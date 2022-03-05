Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

