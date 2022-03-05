Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

