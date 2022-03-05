Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Ingevity worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $63.09 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

