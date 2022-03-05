Ink (INK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,308.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $435,755.86 and approximately $34,308.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.