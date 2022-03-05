Innova (INN) Trading Up 118% Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Innova has a market capitalization of $96,645.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 118% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

