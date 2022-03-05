Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.48. 2,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

