Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 325.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,870 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.30% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 1,153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

