InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

IHT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

