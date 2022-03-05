Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ISIG traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.57. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

