inSure (SURE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,961.00

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, inSure has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

inSure Profile

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

