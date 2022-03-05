Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 154,603 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.07. 38,310,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,395,145. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

