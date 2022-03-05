International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of IMAQU stock remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.