Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $3.69 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $17.70 or 0.00044940 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $175.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.72 or 0.06710461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,400.65 or 1.00046962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,856,949 coins and its circulating supply is 208,521,008 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

