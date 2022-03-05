InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

