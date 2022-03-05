Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.89

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.89 and traded as low as C$15.47. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 314,002 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

