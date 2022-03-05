Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Interroll from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Interroll stock remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading hours on Friday. Interroll has a 1-year low of $4,308.28 and a 1-year high of $4,308.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,308.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

