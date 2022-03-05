inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. inTEST updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
INTT stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 190,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,538. inTEST has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About inTEST (Get Rating)
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
