Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 718.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54,744.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

INTU stock opened at $464.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

