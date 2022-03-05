Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 778,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Invacare worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 192.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVC opened at $2.17 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

