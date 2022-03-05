Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

