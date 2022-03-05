Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.23). Approximately 306,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 222,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.39).

The firm has a market cap of £280.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,446.67).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

