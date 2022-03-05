Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter.

BSMQ opened at $25.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

