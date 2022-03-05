Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.02

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.02 and traded as high as $73.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.15, with a volume of 18,674 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.