Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Trading Down 1.7%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 196 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

