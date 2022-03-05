Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

IUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

