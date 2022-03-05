Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -499.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

