InvestDigital Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $24,763.38 and approximately $21,072.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 132,384,823 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

