Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 4th (AIR, DHER, HGV, HLDCY, HLIO, HLMN, HRZN, HUT, IIIV, IIN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 4th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €178.00 ($200.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get Airbus SE alerts:

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($106.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.