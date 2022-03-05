ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IACC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 126,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

