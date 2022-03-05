IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.20. 1,592,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $241.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

