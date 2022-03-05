Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.43

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and traded as high as $25.50. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 1,266 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.37%. Analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

