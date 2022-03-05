iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Down 0%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.54 and last traded at $52.55. 2,806,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,185,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98.

