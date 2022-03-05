iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,491,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,540,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

