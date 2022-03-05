iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.26. 1,359,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,037,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

