iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 562.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 928,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,280,000 after acquiring an additional 756,596 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,335,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 716,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.