iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.74. 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.